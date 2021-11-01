Warzone EM2 loadout is now meta as”glitched” optic reduces recoil

The EM2 assault rifle is quickly meta in Warzone as players have started to rock one loadout in particular thanks to a supposedly “glitched” optic attachment.

Warzone’s meta has continually shifted over the last months with different SMGs and LMGs taking over, before giving way to some of Black Ops Cold War’s assault rifles.

Currently, the KAR98 is the top dog, and has been for quite some time, but you can hardly run around Verdansk and Rebirth Island with just a sniper rifle. You need something that can back it up.

For some players, the answer in the past has been the EM2. The powerful assault rifle was loved by some Warzone pros prior to Season 6, and its popularity has only increased since the update hit the servers.

According to stats from WZRanked, the EM2 had previously been sat outside of the top 10 for quite some time, but in the second half of October, it’s risen up the ranks – jumping all the way up to fifth overall.

Why is that, you ask? Well, as both Swagg and TrueGameData have highlighted, it’s because of the lack of idle sway when you attach the Axial Arms 3x optic. Aim down sight and you’re pretty much locked on to your target, your shots will hardly move. Swagg goes as far as to call it a “glitched attachment,” but we can’t anything for certain.

The sight only makes up one component of the weapon’s current meta loadout, however, which has a 45% pick rate as per WZRanked. The next closest EM2 class clocks with in a pick rate under 20%, so the class of choice stands out above the rest.

EM2 meta Warzone loadout with “glitched” optic

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 25.8 Task Force

: 25.8 Task Force Optic : Axial Arms 3x

: Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Magazine: 40 round mag

As noted, the popularity of the EM2 has only continued to grow over the last few weeks, and might even raise to fourth overall before you know it. It is only a few percentage points behind the AK-47.

If it manages to topple the iconic Call of Duty weapon, it would become Warzone’s most popular assault rifle but it’s got a long way to go before it joins the OTS 9, Swiss K31, and KAR98 in the top three.