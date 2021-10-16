DiazBiffle reveals competitive Warzone EM2 and OTs 9 loadout for Season 6

Warzone streamer and pro player DiazBiffle has shared his EM2/OTs 9 loadout for Season Six, ensuring you can dominate enemies at all ranges in Verdansk’s final season.

DiazBiffle is amongst the most talented Warzone players in the world, experiencing huge growth in following as fans flock to his channel to watch his top-tier gameplay.

It’s not just content creation though, with Diaz regularly competing in Warzone tournaments alongside the very best players in the world. Naturally, then, players want to know what weapons he’s taking into Verdansk with him in order to compete with players of all quality.

With Season 6 well underway, he’s still rocking the EM2 and OTs 9 loadout he perfected in the latter parts of Season 5. It’s even more lethal now, especially given the SMG’s incredible mobility and handling.

DiazBiffle’s Season 6 EM2 and OTs 9 Loadout

For his long-range option, Biffle is rocking the EM2 assault rifle. It fires slightly slower than some of its counterparts, but recoil is moderate and its range and damage are through the roof.

Hitting accurate shots at long-ranges means you can tear through enemies, with the EM2’s long-range damage maximized by Diaz’ choice of attachments. The full EM2 loadout is below:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 25.8″ Task Force

25.8″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: 40 Rnd

Diaz’ close-range weapon of choice is the OTs 9, a late addition to Black Ops Cold War. Like the best Warzone SMGs, it has decent close-range damage, manageable recoil, and incredibly strong handling and mobility.

The streamer’s attachments maximize its viability at medium ranges to ensure that it can cover all the areas where the EM2 might struggle. Mobility is also improved with the KGB Skeletal Stock, meaning players will be hard to hit and rapid in their movement around the map.

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 8.1″ Task Force

8.1″ Task Force Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Serpent Wrap Magazine: VDV 40 Rnd Fast Mag

VDV 40 Rnd Fast Mag Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

The weapons complement one another excellently, ensuring that Diaz can compete at any range with any enemy.

There have been some suggestions the OTs 9 will be nerfed in the future but it continues to rise in popularity as players recognize its strengths. For now, drop in and dominate with Diaz’ competitive classes.