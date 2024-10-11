“Buffed” MW3 AR has crazy TTK in Season 6 but it’s overlooked

One of Modern Warfare 3’s recently buffed Assault Rifles has a “crazy” TTK in Season 6, but it is just a little off-meta right now.

Even though the Call of Duty community is gearing up for Black Ops 6, Warzone is still going strong. The battle royale has had a few weapon changes over the last few weeks, shaking up the meta right before the new game launches.

In those changes, we’ve seen the DTIR 30-60 rise up to become the best gun around, with the Static-HV, HRM-9, and Kar98k all returning to prominence as well.

Despite those being the key meta options, players are still looking for different ways to win before Black Ops 6. Now, Warzone guru WhosImmortal has highlighted the BAL-27 as being a top choice, even if it is a little off-meta for some players’ liking.

“Ever since they buffed the control on this and made it super easy to use, this has been a great choice,” he said in his October 10 video. “It’s got a crazy good TTK, esepcially after the first four bullets where the fire rate speeds up a tonne. You can just melt with this thing.”

Timestamp of 6:00

Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Barrel: Crown-H3 Barrel

Underbarrel: Paracord Grip

Ammunition: 5.7x28mm High Grain

Magazine: 60-round mag

The YouTuber also loves the “super clean” ironsights on the AR. So, you can focus on other attachments instead, such as the High Grain rounds and the Paracord Grip.

However, the Crown-H3 barrel is a bit of a must-use. It adds 20% to the AR’s damage range’s, as well as a further 11% increase to bullet velocity. So, don’t go getting all funky and experimenting with something else.

As noted, the BAL-27 is slightly off-meta. According to WZRanked, the AR sits as the 14th most popular gun in the game. That is just a touch above the also buffed BP50 and WSP-9.