Warzone players discover new Buy Station glitch that’s ruining matches

As Warzone players dive deeper into Season 2 Reloaded, they have discovered one of the game’s most infamous glitch, the freezing buy station, is back with a twist and ruining matches.

Season 2 Reloaded dropped on March 23 and even though a massive quality of life update came with this, there are still some lingering problems.

Back in Pacific Season 1, Warzone players were faced with arguably the most annoying glitch ever. When opening a Buy Station, your game would freeze for around five seconds, and usually got you killed or crashed the game.

Now, in Season 2 Reloaded, Buy Stations are glitched once again, and it’s just as bad as before.

Advertisement

Warzone Buy Station glitch is back

Multiple players took to Reddit as they reported another frustrating Buy Station glitch across Rebirth and Caldera.

Read More: Nadeshot hits back at calls for JKap to be fired as LA Thieves CDL coach

This bug isn’t freezing the game, but instead it is causing your cursor to reset back to the top of the Buy Station menu. Meaning, that once you have scrolled a couple spaces down to buy a UAV for example, it will reset your selection back to the top and you will need to scroll again.

Players are getting extremely annoyed as they are trying to buy something quick in the heat of battle but keep picking the wrong thing. One Redditor said, “F**k man I bought so many gas masks by mistake today because of that s**t.”

Advertisement

Others were convinced that their controller wasn’t working properly with multiple saying “I thought my controller was broken.” However, after mass reports from players, it appears that this is just another installment of the Buy Station glitch.

Read More: Warzone bug on Rebirth Island leaves players weaponless and floating through walls

At the time of writing this, it doesn’t appear that Raven is aware this is happening. Nothing has been marked on their Trello board and the devs haven’t tweeted about this issue. So for now, players need to use these with extra caution until this gets fixed.