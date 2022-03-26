Warzone players believe Armor Plates have been nerfed after Season 2 reloaded update

Call of Duty: Warzone players have been left puzzled as they believe Armor Plates have seemingly been hit with a nerf in the Season 2 Reloaded update.

The recent March 24 Warzone Season 2 Reloaded patch was packed with a slew of changes. From massive Rebirth Island updates to quality of life improvements, as well as an overall buff to the default health, plenty of long-awaited updates were included in the patch.

However, players believe that the game’s Armor Plates have essentially been hit with nerf in the new Season 2 Reloaded update – with the changes leaving the game with fewer plates than before.

On social media, one Warzone fan pointed out that before the update, a player with a full Armor Satchel would drop eight plates and a Satchel containing an additional eight plates when they died.

However, new changes to Satchels now let you ground loot them, even if you currently have one equipped – so now that same player only drops eight plates in their satchel which can be looted by all players.

In essence, the update has left the battle royale with fewer Armor Plates overall – leaving some players baffled.

While there are now fewer Armor Plates in the game, the changes actually make more sense according to some: “Exactly my thoughts when everyone was excited about the change. It makes more sense now, but it is fewer plates overall.”

“I don’t have any issues. Armor Plates were everywhere in my opinion,” another player added.

Others noted that the Satchels giving an additional eight Armor Plates was a bug in the first place, but the devs never got around to fixing it: “To be fair, Raven Software said the satchel setting you to full was unintentional back in the day but never bothered touching it.”

The Season 2 Reloaded patch hasn’t exactly been well received by fans so far, with some claiming the battle royale is a “mess” after the update and ‘unplayable’ once again. However, the devs are still yet to respond to backlash from the community.