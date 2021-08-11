Warzone devs ban 50,000 more accounts before Season 5 and tease anti-cheat

Raven Software have confirmed over 50,000 Warzone accounts have been banned just days after the community boycotted the game over its lack of anti-cheat.

The game is going through something of a crisis in recent times, with large streamers such as NICKMERCS, Dr Disrespect, TimTheTatman, and others leaving it behind for Apex Legends. In fact, Doc even started up his own game studio with the intention of creating a rival AAA title in the future.

Some streamers have argued that boycotting Warzone may not make a difference to the developers’ approach to anti-cheat, but one thing is for sure – they’re handing out a load of account bans.

That is precisely the issue creators are having with the title, though, as these hackers can theoretically just create a new account and continue cheating.

Warzone ban wave on August 11

On August 11, the Warzone dev team announced another huge ban wave of 50,000 people – according to their social media page.

Along with that, it appears that they are making a pledge for an anti-cheat of some sort in the future.

They said: “More importantly, we are listening and hard at work behind the scenes. We will have more info for you soon.”

🚫 Today we banned over 50,000 accounts in #Warzone. More importantly, we are listening and hard at work behind the scenes. We will have more info for you soon. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 11, 2021

In what’s been a whirlwind few weeks for the game’s community, where some have moved on to other battle royale titles, it will be positive news to see Raven teasing an announcement soon.

They will be hoping many of the plaguing hacker problems will disappear soon enough so that they can return to normality.

With CoD Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 5 starting up on August 12, it will be interesting to see if the devs drop details before or after it kicks off.