Warzone cheater goes viral after embarrassing mistake costs them win - Dexerto

Call of Duty Warzone players can’t stop laughing at a blatant cheater who threw away an almost certain victory as the pressure seemed a little bit too much.

Cheating has always been an issue in multiplayer games. If players want to find a way to get a leg up on the competition, they will. That’s only grown with the rise of battle royales too.

Warzone has, and continues to have, its fair share of cheaters. Raven Software is clamping down on hackers and cheats, but if you drop into a game in Verdansk or on Rebirth Island, you’re almost certainly going to run into a cheater.

By far and away the most popular cheats are aimbots and wallhacks, letting hackers lock on to enemies without missing a shot. This usually leads to wins, but as we’ve seen before, not every cheater has the awareness to finish the job and pick up a win.

Legitimate Warzone players love to poke fun at cheaters who find themselves going back to the main menu because of a mistake or they’re just not good enough to beat another player.

Well, one cheater has gone viral thanks to Reddit user AfnanMK, who showed the hacker making a major mistake.

The cheater, who was in a top-three situation, gunned down one enemy near Hospital, before moving towards their body to score some loot. However, as they were shooting the enemy beforehand, they’d also managed to spray into the truck behind them, causing it to blow up seconds later. This sent the hacker back to the lobby and probably left the 13 people watching them in hysterics.

Other players poked fun at their expense too as the clip took over Reddit. “Can’t hack your way to having basic situational awareness,” said one user. “You love to see it,” added another.

Highlighting cheaters gives Raven a chance to swing the banhammer, given their username is on full display, but it’s an even nicer touch when they slip up in an embarrassing fashion.