Activision ban 60,000 Warzone cheaters after finally confirming there’s anti-cheat

Published: 2/Feb/2021 23:07 Updated: 2/Feb/2021 23:23

by Tanner Pierce
Activision has finally responded to the ongoing cheating crisis affecting the popular battle royale game Warzone, revealing that it has issued over 60,000 bans in its latest wave and announcing enhancements to the game’s anti-cheat system.

If you’ve been eager for Activision to say literally anything about the cheating problems affecting Warzone then there’s some good news.

The publishing giant has confirmed that they have issued a large number of bans in their latest attempt to eradicate the game of cheaters: “Today we banned 60,000 accounts for confirmed cases of using cheat software in Warzone, bringing our total to date of more than 300,000 permabans worldwide since launch.”

This would make the February 2 ban-wave the second-largest in the game’s history following the 70,000 cheaters they removed in April of 2020, just a month after the game was released.

Activision has confirmed that it has issued 60,000 new bans to Warzone players.

While no other details were specified about the nature of the accounts that they struck, Vice reported, based on their sources, that most of the affected players were using hacks purchased from EngineOwning – one of the biggest distributors of video game cheats, especially in Warzone.

The company’s Discord channel was filled with customers complaining that the hacks they’d bought had been exposed and led to their account being banned, while the EngineOwning website itself was showing the Warzone hacks as “updating,” while all of the other games were “undetected.”

Purchases of the Warzone cheating software are currently disabled while the company makes these changes.

EngineOwning cheats have once again taken a hit as Activision issues 60,000 new bans for Warzone players.

That’s not the only big news to come out of Activision’s February 2 announcement; at last, after nearly a year of being kept in the dark, the publishers finally confirmed that Warzone does have an internal anti-cheat system that they’re working to improve, including better reporting, monitoring, and detection technology.

That was just one of several items on their to-do list when it comes to this issue:

  • Enhancements to our internal anti-cheat software
  • Additional detection technology
  • Adding new resources dedicated to monitoring and enforcement
  • Regular communication updates on progress; more two-way dialogue
  • Zero tolerance for cheat providers
  • Consistent and timely bans

Finally, Activision also confirmed that it will be looking to broker a more consistent line communication between Raven Software and the Warzone player-base. The publisher is pledging to provide updates on bans, anti-cheats, etc at least once a month, and possibly even weekly.

Cheating in Warzone has been an issue for since launch, despite some bans from Activision.

This news comes after a slew of content creators and players announced that they were either considering or have already decided to step away from Warzone until something is done to mitigate the hacking issue.

Most recently, star content creator Vikkstar confirmed he was quitting the game after witnessing blatant cheaters streaming on Facebook with no repercussions, which then forced Facebook Gaming to respond with stricter policies regarding streamers who broadcast themselves cheating.

To date, Activision has issued 300,000 bans in both Warzone and Modern Warfare, although most would probably agree that these efforts haven’t done much to nip the issue in the bud. Here’s hoping that these changes finally bring an end, or at least significantly address, the cheating issue plaguing the game.

NICKMERCS hits back at claims he “ruined” Warzone with loadout videos

Published: 2/Feb/2021 16:44 Updated: 2/Feb/2021 16:45

by James Busby
Activision / NICKMERCS (YouTube)

NICKMERCS Warzone Warzone Season 1

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has responded to viewers that believe he has ruined Warzone with his meta loadout videos. 

NICKMERCS has been creating loadout videos for Warzone since the game originally launched, which has given the Call of Duty community the opportunity to replicate his favorite weapon builds. Of course, like many CoD streamers, Nick’s loadouts have become some of the most popular in the game. In fact, it’s rare to not see Warzone players running around with competitively kitted out guns. 

Whether you’re a fan of NICKMERCS’ content or prefer other Warzone personalities, there’s certainly no denying just how influential he has been in shaping the Warzone meta. Of course, this has sparked a lot of anger in the community as the majority of players only adopt the most competitive builds. 

NICKMERCS loadout video response

Nickmercs DMR
Activision / NICKMERCS (YouTube)
NICKMERCS’ DMR loadout has been one of the most popular amongst Warzone players.

In a recent video, Nick addressed the opinion that he has “ruined” Warzone with his loadout videos. While a number of Warzone players have always been eager to point out how the ever-popular streamer’s loadouts have impacted the meta, it reached a climax when Nick released a video on the FFAR 1.

The Warzone streamer has been getting a lot of flak from Warzone players, with many of them taking to Nick’s Twitter and YouTube comments section to show their frustrations. “What the team and I do here is give you insights on the best guns, the news to come, and we take a lot of pride in giving that information,” explains the streamer. 

Due to the highly competitive nature of Warzone, it’s understandable that the majority of the playerbase will gravitate towards these meta loadouts. After all, winning games isn’t particularly easy, especially when you’re constantly pitted against skilled squads and never-ending hacker hordes

“A lot of you guys can’t wait for the new loadout and for me to use lots of different guns, and not just the same gun over and over again,” says Nick. “I don’t think that any of you guys should be getting upset with me about putting a loadout out there on YouTube. I mean, it’s a YouTube channel, it’s my job, it’s what I do. I’m not trying to ruin the game, I’m just trying to give you guys a little bit of insight into what I’m using.”

Nick also goes on to state how the game’s balancing is down to Activision, stating that “It’s up to the game’s developers and their whole team to keep things fresh, update things, nerf things, buff things. That’s on them, not me.” While Activision has nerfed certain guns in the past, they have often taken a fairly long time to do so

For example, it took multiple nerfs before the DMR’s reign of terror came to an end. However, Nick does admit that he and fellow Warzone streamers do help to increase the general competitiveness of the playerbase. 

“I think sometimes me and other YouTubers expedite the process of noobs getting better – that’s fine, that’s partly our job,” explains Nick. “I know the majority of you guys are cool with this and don’t care, but for those of you who do care, listen. It’s my job, I’m going to keep doing this.”

NICKMERCS’ loadouts will continue to prove popular amongst Warzone players of all skill levels, so expect to see plenty more OP builds in the future.