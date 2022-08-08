Warzone August 8 update patch notes: H4 Blixen nerf, Dev Error issue fixed

The H4 Blixen is the latest SMG to be added to Warzone.

Warzone’s update 8 further nerfed the H4 Blixen and addressed an unfortunate game-breaking bug. Here’s the full patch notes from August 8.

Updates have been coming thick and fast for Warzone. On August 3, Raven Software nerfed the NZ41, KG M40, and H4 Blixen.

The developers stated, “some of the more recent additions to the Submachine gun category have been dominant and reduced the once great breadth that was on offer.”

Among the recently added submachine guns, the H4 Blixen quickly became a go-to SMG and currently ranks as the second most selected weapon in Warzone, according to wzraznked.

Warzone players complained that the ‘Dev Error 5476‘ glitch left players unable to play Warzone. Fortunately, the August 8 update addresses the bug.

Raven Software also confirmed they are aware of players experiencing a crash at “Fetching Store Info.”

Activision The Blixen has been a bit of a surprise success in Season 4 but it’s holding strong near the top.

Here are the full patch notes:

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue causing Players to encounter Dev Error 5476 which caused the game client to crash.

Fixed an issue causing the H4 Blixen’s (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag to increase movement speed by 2% rather than decrease it as intended.

WEAPONS

» Submachine Guns «

H4 Blixen (VG)