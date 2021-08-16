Warzone August 16 update patch notes: MP5 & AS VAL nerfs, Fennec buff

A highly anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone weapon balancing patch dropped on August 16 and fans might not be happy. The beloved Modern Warfare MP5 got a series of nerfs, along with a nerf to the AS VAL, buff to the Fennec, and more.
Warzone players love the now-nostalgic MW MP5 and its return to Verdansk’s meta was an exciting one for many. Unfortunately, those good days may (once again) be over, as it received sizable nerfs to its damage.
In total, the new balance patch adjusts seven different weapons: AS VAL, Fennec, MW MP5, OTs 9, AMP 63, M19, and Sykov. Additionally, it came with a few bug fixes.
The MP5 nerf is the obvious headline change, as this gun played a key role in the game’s meta to this point. With $200,000 in Warzone tournaments coming up just this week, players will likely need to pivot their loadouts with the quickness.
Warzone balancing patch nerfs MP5 & more
The most interesting change to note is to the MW MP5, which has had its maximum damage decreased from 34 to 31 and its max damage range nerfed by 5.4%. As a balancing effort, they also buffed its torso damage multiplier from 1 to 1.1. Despite that buff, this is most certainly a net nerf and streamers aren’t thrilled.
As for the other guns, the AS VAL, AMP 63, M19, and Sykov all got nerfed — while the Fennec (bullet velocity) and OTs 9 (ADS sway) got minor buffs.
An important additional note was given for the ARs though, as Raven Software explained that changes to the upper echelon of viable ARs will be coming “very soon.” For what’s here now, though, you can check out the full patch notes below, including developer comments on the state of the game and upcoming changes.
Full August 16 Call of Duty: Warzone patch notes
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue allowing multiple Squads to enter the same Red Door.
- This addresses other related issues such as dying to Gas in the Red Door hallway.
- Fixed an issue where Battle Pass Tiers were not unlocked correctly when the Battle Pass or the Battle Pass Bundle were received as a gift.
- Fixed an issue with the PPSh-41 (BOCW) where the KGB Eliminator and GRU Suppressor Attachment icons were appearing as white boxes.
Weapon Tuning
We are generally pleased with the state of balance and we do not think anything needs to be immediately addressed. However, we do feel there are some outliers in the Assault Rifle category that have been top tier long enough that it is now appropriate to reduce their power level to give other Weapons some time in the spotlight. Those changes will be coming very soon.
Assault Rifles
- AS VAL (MW)
- Maximum Damage decreased from 30 to 27
The AS VAL (MW), following our balance overhaul, retained one of the fastest, easily achieved TTKs in the game. While its magazine capacity does hold it back, its TTK potential has remained well outside of the range we have been targeting.
Submachine Guns
- Fennec (MW)
- Bullet Velocity increased by 13.4%
The Fennec (MW) has struggled to gain footing due to some glaring weaknesses. This change will make the Fennec (MW) viable at slightly further distances.
- Submachine Gun Charlie (MW)
- Maximum Damage decreased from 34 to 31
- Maximum Damage Range decreased by 5.4%
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1
This change is intended to place some of the power of the Submachine Gun Charlie (MW) behind a mechanical requirement – making it a little less forgiving.
- OTs 9 (BOCW)
- ADS Weapon Sway decreased
When making large, sweeping motions while aiming down sights with the OTs 9 (BOCW), players could find most of their front iron sights obstructed by the rear iron sights. This type of sightline obstruction can be frustrating when attempting to effectively track enemies.
Handguns
- AMP 63 (BOCW)
- Maximum Damage decreased from 33 to 31
- Mid Damage now 28
- Minimum Damage decreased from 28 to 23
- M19 (MW)
- This change only applies while using Akimbo
- Maximum Damage decreased from 33 to 29
- Mid Damage decreased from 28 to 25
- Minimum Damage decreased from 23 to 20
- This change only applies while using Akimbo
- Sykov (MW)
- This change only applies while using the Sorokin 140mm Auto
- Maximum Damage decreased from 27 to 24
- Mid Damage decreased from 23 to 20
- Minimum Damage decreased from 19 to 17
- This change only applies while using the Sorokin 140mm Auto
Handguns were fortunate enough to evade the initial balance overhaul. These changes aim to place some of the most powerful Secondary Weapons at a power level that is more in line with other Weapons of their class.
