Warzone August 16 update patch notes: MP5 & AS VAL nerfs, Fennec buff

A highly anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone weapon balancing patch dropped on August 16 and fans might not be happy. The beloved Modern Warfare MP5 got a series of nerfs, along with a nerf to the AS VAL, buff to the Fennec, and more.

Warzone players love the now-nostalgic MW MP5 and its return to Verdansk’s meta was an exciting one for many. Unfortunately, those good days may (once again) be over, as it received sizable nerfs to its damage.

In total, the new balance patch adjusts seven different weapons: AS VAL, Fennec, MW MP5, OTs 9, AMP 63, M19, and Sykov. Additionally, it came with a few bug fixes.

The MP5 nerf is the obvious headline change, as this gun played a key role in the game’s meta to this point. With $200,000 in Warzone tournaments coming up just this week, players will likely need to pivot their loadouts with the quickness.

Warzone balancing patch nerfs MP5 & more

First day of the $100K @ROKKR Royale and… they just nerfed the MW MP5 in Warzone 😬 pic.twitter.com/j8cwrWJGea — DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) August 16, 2021

The most interesting change to note is to the MW MP5, which has had its maximum damage decreased from 34 to 31 and its max damage range nerfed by 5.4%. As a balancing effort, they also buffed its torso damage multiplier from 1 to 1.1. Despite that buff, this is most certainly a net nerf and streamers aren’t thrilled.

As for the other guns, the AS VAL, AMP 63, M19, and Sykov all got nerfed — while the Fennec (bullet velocity) and OTs 9 (ADS sway) got minor buffs.

An important additional note was given for the ARs though, as Raven Software explained that changes to the upper echelon of viable ARs will be coming “very soon.” For what’s here now, though, you can check out the full patch notes below, including developer comments on the state of the game and upcoming changes.

Full August 16 Call of Duty: Warzone patch notes

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue allowing multiple Squads to enter the same Red Door. This addresses other related issues such as dying to Gas in the Red Door hallway.

Fixed an issue where Battle Pass Tiers were not unlocked correctly when the Battle Pass or the Battle Pass Bundle were received as a gift. Fixed an issue with the PPSh-41 (BOCW) where the KGB Eliminator and GRU Suppressor Attachment icons were appearing as white boxes. Weapon Tuning