Warzone 2 will add FOV slider for console players according to leak

A beta seems likely for MW2.

A FOV slider has been at the top of Warzone console players’ wish list, and a Warzone 2 leak may have finally answered their prayers.

On PC, players can adjust their field-of-view to be slightly more zoomed in or zoomed out. A wider FOV allows players to see enemies they may have missed without the customization option. Unfortunately, the mechanic is only available to PC players.

Call of Duty: Vanguard currently has a fully customizable FOV on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Warzone players do not have that same luxury.

In February, Warzone players blasted Activision for not adding the feature to consoles. The developers said, “FOV slider benefits highly skilled players mainly.” Activision did not want to “further” increase the skill gap. A low skill gap makes a game more approachable to a wider audience but also detracts from a game becoming competitive.

Developers may have backtracked on their initial stance. A rumor suggests the long-awaited feature is finally coming in Warzone 2.

Activision A higher FOV presents far more information than a lower FOV.

CoD Streamer confirms console FOV slider

Warzone streamer Metaphor says the rumored FOV slider is “confirmed” for all IW 9.0 projects. IW 9.0 is a new engine developed by Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer Games. All Modern Warfare 2-related projects will use the tool.

Modern Warfare 2 developers utilized the new engine to “redefine water.” Water and swimming will be key features in every game mode, including Warzone.

A user asked how a nearly 10-year-old console would run Warzone 2 on 120 FOV with consistent frames. Metaphor responded with a follow-up message, stating: “It won’t.”

Several players speculated Warzone 2 wouldn’t allow more than 100 FOV because of the console’s limitations.

CoD Vanguard’s default FOV on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is 80. Console players fear a FOV slider will push last-gen consoles to their limits.

We will provide an update when Activision makes an official statement regarding FOV.