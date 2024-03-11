Warzone players beg devs to “nerf the sun” as they can’t see anything again

Warzone players want developers to “nerf the sun” since the glare it causes can prove detrimental to gameplay.

While there’s debate about how much better graphics can look in video games, the last couple of console generations have seen lighting improve drastically. Techniques such as ray tracing have especially helped in this regard.

In particular, lighting-centric improvements in Call of Duty provide each new entry with another layer of realism, a boon for the popular military shooter.

However, some players argue that while elements such as the in-game sun are awe-inspiring, toning them down is a must for gameplay purposes.

Warzone’s sun glare has players calling for reduced realism

Reddit user Commando_ag recently posted a screenshot accompanied by the simplest hashtag, #NerfTheSun. The screenshot shows the player’s line of sight being completely overtaken by a distracting glare on the Urzikstan map.

They claim the sun’s glare becomes especially bothersome when moving around areas like the town and lighthouse. “I understand ‘realism’ but it should be considerably toned down for the sake of gameplay,” the original poster wrote.

Warzone players in the replies agree that the in-game sun does more harm than good in many cases. One person claims they’ve died several times thanks to “God rays.” The user explained, “Dude, I’ve died a few times because I couldn’t see the [enemy] because of this godray.”

Meanwhile, others have chimed in to say that even tweaking their settings rarely helps get the sun out of their eyes. “Unless I’m doing something wrong, even the Nvidia filters don’t help without really taking a hit on dark areas.”

Another person said adjusting screen brightness doesn’t really do the trick, either. As such, they avoid the Fortune’s Keep battle royale map because it “hurts” their eyes.

This is far from the first time that Warzone players have complained about the game’s blinding sun. The sunlight that warmed the Caldera and Verdansk locales similarly caused problems for players.

