Warzone players blast devs over console FOV slider announcement

Warzone players have slammed the game’s developers over the confirmation that there will be no field-of-view (FOV) slider added to the battle royale on console, describing it as an “infuriating disappointment”.

Few features have been as in demand amongst Warzone players as a FOV slider on console.

The mechanic, which features as a standard feature on PC versions of Warzone, enables players to adjust their field-of-view to be slightly more zoomed in or zoomed out. In short, it enables players to customize exactly how their game looks whilst playing, with wider FOVs allowing a broader gameplay perspective.

However, Activision recently poured cold water on console players’ hopes, stating that no FOV slider will come to consoles in Warzone. Their reasons related to performance drops on previous generation consoles (PS4/Xbox One), as well as stating that a FOV slider would disproportionately benefit high-skill players.

Developers also confirmed that last-gen consoles are currently the biggest player base. For FOV, when asked "why not next-gen FOV slider?" they said: "we don't want to further increase the skill gap." Also said "FOV slider benefits high skilled players mainly" — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) February 11, 2022

The response from console players – especially those on next-gen platforms that do not experience the performance drops – was overwhelmingly negative, with many criticizing the decision as unfair on console users and protecting the BR’s worst players.

One user, for example, claimed that Activision are “intentionally f**king next gen console owners.” Another replied: “Surprising? No. Infuriating disappointment? Oh yeah.”

One player also highlighted perceived hypocrisy from Activision, saying: “The problem with this particular statement is them saying that they strive for the game to be optimized and smooth to run. Meanwhile it’s been unplayable on next gen consoles… major bugs are not fixed, yet any quick update or bug that gives any advantage to the players is fixed within literally 12-24 hours.”

Many users, though, pointed out that they are likely saving the feature for Warzone 2, the BR sequel that was officially confirmed earlier in February.

One said: “They’re saving it for Warzone 2, clearly intentional and creates a bigger draw to it when it releases. Kinda scummy but I wouldn’t expect anything else from them.”

A guaranteed FOV slider with Warzone 2 is not confirmed, but details about the anticipated BR sequel are piling up now it has been confirmed. Plenty of players are clearly hoping for one.