Does Modern Warfare 3 have an FOV slider? Beta leaks reveal first details

Does this year’s new Call of Duty release, Modern Warfare 3, feature a Field of View (FOV) slider among its list of settings? Here’s what we know thanks to some early Beta leaks.

With each annual installment in the CoD franchise, avid players are always looking to push the limits and get the most out of the experience. While boosting FPS is one such way of getting a leg-up, another is by increasing your FOV.

By expanding your view, either on console or PC, you’re able to see more of the world at any given moment. This means enemies previously off to your side just out of view, now fall right into frame for an easy kill.

Naturally, it’s become an increasingly requested feature in recent years and now, with Modern Warfare 3 on the horizon, will there be an FOV slider in this year’s CoD? Here’s what we know.

Does Modern Warfare 3 have an FOV slider?

Yes, we know for certain Modern Warfare 3 indeed boasts an FOV slider.

This was first revealed mere hours after the Modern Warfare 3 Beta pre-load went live on the PlayStation Network. Leakers quickly broke their way into the early build and shared a range of settings online, including the first look at the FOV slider.

Much like in recent installments, this year’s CoD title will give players the option to expand or reduce their FOV to suit their playstyle.

The default value is seemingly set to 80, with the ability to expand all the way up to 120 FOV. There’s also an option to expand the setting, likely to tweak finer values and really hone in your optimal field of view.

As always, however, it’s worth keeping in mind this is just a Beta for the time being. Anything can change between now and MW3’s full release, though it’s unlikely a core setting such as this will be stripped at the last minute.

Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted here with any further details as they emerge, especially once the MW3 Beta opens up in the near future.