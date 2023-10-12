Best FOV settings for Modern Warfare 3 on PlayStation, PC & Xbox

Whether you’re playing Modern Warfare 3 on PlayStation, PC, or Xbox, here are all the best FOV settings.

Adjusting field-of-view is nothing new for PC community members. However, console Call of Duty (COD) users didn’t get that luxury until Black Ops: Cold War launched in 2020. And, Warzone players on consoles didn’t join in on the fun until 2022. But what advantages does an FOV slider provide?

An FOV slider allows players to adjust their field of view to be more zoomed in or out. With a lower FOV, the sight is limited, effectively giving you tunnel vision. But with a higher FOV, more of the game becomes visible in each moment, allowing you to see a greater amount of detail in moment-to-moment gameplay.

Tunnel vision sounds bad on paper, but having a narrower perspective comes with advantages of its own. Everything depends on what game mode and the type of gunfights you plan on getting into. So with that in mind, here are the best FOV settings for Modern Warfare 3.

Activision

How to change your FOV setting in MW3

Thankfully, changing your FOV in Modern Warfare 3 couldn’t be easier. It’s simply a matter of heading to your Graphics settings and finding the FOV slider under the ‘View’ category. Below is a step-by-step breakdown to keep it simple:

Press the ‘Options’ input to view the menu.

Head to the Settings tab (signified by a cog).

Scroll down to ‘Graphics’ and select this option.

In Graphics, scroll down to the ‘View’ category.

Select the Field of View (FOV) slider and set your preference.

Best FOV settings for Modern Warfare 3

The ideal Field of View (FOV) setting in MW3 is between 90 and 105. Ultimately, the higher you set the FOV, the more you can see, which is only bound to help in-game. On the other hand, expanding the FOV too wide can also make it difficult to see smaller targets in the distance.

Therefore, hitting the sweet spot between 90 and 105 is optimal in Modern Warfare 3. There is no need to crank the setting up to 120, as 6v6 maps are much smaller than a battle royale environment.

That’s everything you need to know about FOV. For more, check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 coverage.