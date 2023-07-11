Warzone 2 Vondel Occupation Scan event: Season 4 Reloaded event explained

Warzone 2 is set to introduce a new event in Vondel with Season 4 Reloaded, so here is an explanation of what the Occupation Scan event entails.

As Warzone’s Season 4 Reloaded gears up for its July 12 release date, the new mega-update is looking to bring many new changes to the game, with a whole host of new weapons and even crossover operators with The Boys.

And with the new Season 4 shake-up comes a familiar event which will make a return to Warzone 2’s newest map, Vondel. So here is all you need to know about the Occupation Scan event coming soon.

Warzone 2 Occupation Scan event explained

Activision The Occupation Scan event will randomly happen in Warzone 2’s newest map, Vondel

Working similarly to the original event in Warzone, the Occupation Scan is an in-game event that will randomly appear during a match, giving players challenges to complete in a set amount of time.

During a match on Vondel, players will receive an in-game notification alerting them about the event. The alert will then include a countdown and give players a certain amount of time to complete specific challenges in order to avoid dire consequences.

Once the countdown ends, players who aren’t prone or underwater will be marked on the map, which makes their position visible to every player in the lobby.

As the CoD blog discussing the Season writes, “go prone or dive underwater when an Occupation Scan begins. Otherwise, the scan identifies and marks all Operators who fail to get down. Once that happens, there is a limited amount of time before Occupation Scan exposure runs out.”

The mid-match event will end once the announcer calls out that it is over, and the match will continue as per usual.

The Warzone 2 Occupation Scan event is not meant to shake up the game entirely, rather meant as a fun addition to a normal match in Vondel which changes up the pace of any given match. Stay frosty and prepare to drop down whenever this event pops-up in your games.