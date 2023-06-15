When is Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded?

Season 4 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is now underway, with some serious changes coming to the Call of Duty battle royale, while multiplayer is being given new maps and modes to play. But, looking ahead, when is Season 4 Reloaded going to be?

Season 4 is set to be one of the shortest seasons of Call of Duty that we’ve had so far. Rather than the usual approximately 60-day timeframe of each season, the Battle Pass timer in-game sees it last just 48 days.

This means the current season will end on August 24, at which point Season 5 will launch and, if rumors are correct, may see us through to the leaked Modern Warfare 3 game in November.

But before that, there’s a big mid-season update scheduled, with Season 4 Reloaded aiming to shake things up in both multiplayer and battle royale. But when is it?

When does MW2 and WZ2 Season 4 Reloaded start?

At the time of writing, we do not have a set date for Season 4 Reloaded.

The halfway point between Season 4 and Season 5 is around Saturday, July 8. However, Call of Duty updates occur on Wednesdays, which leads us to believe Season 4 Reloaded will start on either July 5 or July 12.

What is coming in Season 4 Reloaded?

Activision The full roadmap for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4.

As Season 4 is still so fresh, we don’t know a lot about what’s due to come in the mid-season Reloaded update. We do have some ideas, though, thanks to the Season 4 blog from June 7.

Here are some of the things it suggests are coming:

Warzone 2 Tradtional battle royale in Vondel New Vondel Gulag Return of the Occupation Scan Public Event

Modern Warfare 2 New 6v6 map Vondel Waterfront Last RAID episode for Spec Ops New shotgun



While there aren’t yet many details, be sure to check back regularly as we update this with everything that is due to come in Season 4 Reloaded.