Warzone 2 players call for UI changes to address “visual pollution”

The “visual pollution” introduced in a recent Call of Duty: Warzone 2 update has fans hoping for a patch that improves the UI.

Since their respective releases, the user interfaces for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have been a topic of discussion in the Call of Duty community.

Regardless of the game, user interfaces seldom look perfect, though. Some titles have adopted a minimalist design over the last several years, particularly for open-world adventures.

Ubisoft’s RPG-heavy Assassin’s Creed games let players customize the UI to their preference. Meanwhile, Elden Ring garnered praise for making the interface as minimal as possible by default. Call of Duty seems to be heading in the opposite direction.

Article continues after ad

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 users want UI changes

The latest Season 2-related frustration rocking the Warzone sequel seems to concern screen pop-ups. Reddit user soul_system shared a screenshot of a Warzone 2 match wherein notifications for Armor Break XP bonuses take up about a third of the screen real estate.

“Who thought this was a good idea?” the Redditor asked. As seen in the screenshot linked below, the new text isn’t exactly positioned in an optimal place.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Understandably, the original poster isn’t the only one annoyed by the Season 2 UI adjustment. Several other users responded to make their frustrations known, as well.

One Warzone 2 player called the UI change confusing. “It’s very jarring getting used to it. I keep thinking I’m downing guys when I’m only breaking their armor.”

Article continues after ad

Someone else argued the update was unnecessary since “there were already things built in to” convey the exact same information. Others poked fun at the idea that developers haven’t been playtesting the game.

Whatever the case may be, it appears the new screen pop-ups in Warzone 2 have quickly become the target of disdain.