Original Warzone Gulag map re-imagined in Season 4 Reloaded

Warzone’s original Gulag map received universal praise, and it’s coming back in some fashion for Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded.

Warzone 2 made a bold design choice, ditching 1v1 Gulag matches in favor of a 2v2 format. Community members slammed the innovation because putting your life in the hands of random teammates proved difficult when trying to earn a second lease on life.

Infinity Ward heard the complaints and brought back one-on-one Gulag matches in Season 2. However, the devs didn’t have a map ready for the change. Al Mazrah eventually received a new gulag with smaller engagements in mind.

A reversion in plans paved a path for bringing back the original Gulag map, and that dream is becoming a reality in Season 4 Reloaded.

Showers Gulag map coming back in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded

On July 10, the Warzone 2 devs gave fans a sneak peek at what’s coming in the upcoming mid-season update.

A few of the main takeaways for battle royale fans are a crossover with The Boys, a standard battle royale playlist on Vondel, and a Resurgence map rotation.

Here is an image of what fans can expect in Season 4 Reloaded.

Season 4 Reloaded also introduces a dedicated Gulag to Vondel that is inspired by Warzone’s original Showers layout.

In the official blog post, the development team stated: “This might feel familiar, and it should. It appears the architects responsible for Vondel’s Gulag took inspiration from a certain Prison Complex Shower.”

The new environment is a traditional three-lane map, and Activision claimed it was designed with 1v1 combat in mind.

It’s unclear how close Showers and this new Warzone 2 Gulag will feel in action. But fans will surely appreciate a welcomed blast to the past. Season 4 Reloaded begins on July 12.