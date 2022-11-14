How to preload Warzone 2 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

Call of Duty players looking to preload Warzone 2 ahead of its imminent release can do so starting today; here’s how the process works on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Activision Blizzard plans to deploy Warzone 2 in just a matter of days. Given the considerably large download size, most players will want to preload the title ahead of time.

Preloading in territories such as the Americas, the UK, and Europe will kick off today, November 14, at 1:00 PM ET/6:00 PM GMT/7:00 PM CEST.

Meanwhile, preloading for Japan (3:00 AM JST), Australia (5:00 AM AEDT), and New Zealand (7:00 AM NZDT) won’t begin until Tuesday, November 15 – one day before the battle royale’s launch.

Here’s how to preload Warzone 2 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

To preload the Warzone sequel on PS4 and PS5, users simply need to launch the PlayStation Store, search for Warzone 2, then select the provided download option.

The process on Xbox platforms is similar, requiring players to open the Xbox storefront, type Warzone 2 into the search function, then download the title.

Finally, PC users must choose the Battle.net or Steam launcher. Those who preload via Battle.net should select All-Games Activision, search for Warzone 2.0, then hit the pre-install prompt. Steam users can simply find the sequel in-store, then click on pre-install.

Activision Blizzard

All in all, the preload process should prove simple, though players should make sure to clear enough space for Warzone 2. On Xbox, the free-to-play shooter will clock in at a whopping 115.62 GB.

Details about the PlayStation file size aren’t known at the time of writing. It should be in the ballpark of the Xbox version; however, PS5 game files typically weigh less than their PS4 counterparts. Notably, the size of Warzone 2’s PC version is similarly unknown at present.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 goes live on Wednesday, November 16.