Warzone 2 players shocked as developers list no issues with DMZ

Warzone 2 has had a rocky start, especially the new DMZ mode full of issues and bugs. However, players are stunned to see the dev team list zero issues with it on Trello, despite the community still reporting major problems.

On December 15, the Season 1 Reloaded update for Warzone 2 brought in a long list of bug fixes. The hope was that this would clear up a lot of the issues players were facing before the patch, especially for the new DMZ mode.

But it might be a case of out of sight, out of mind.

One Reddit user posted a screenshot of the DMZ Trello board, with the issues category completely empty despite the game still being riddled with bugs, glitches and other major issues.

Other Warzone 2 players have commenting on the Reddit thread, expressing their confusion while also criticizing DMZ.

One user wrote that, “it’s not a lie. The issue is DMZ as a whole.” Another wrote, “I have four munition crates in my backpack and can’t use them when needed… This is just stupid.”

Back in November, players were warning other community members to avoid the Airport area as it was causing major freezing and bugs for players. While the dev team have been hard at work to clear up many of the game-breaking problems, players are still reporting issues daily.

The community has been very vocal about Warzone’s existing DMZ issues. However the dev team appear to be unaware — or at least unbothered — by some of the problems the game still faces even after the Reloaded update.

CharlieINTEL revealed in a call with Infinity Ward and Raven “the devs didn’t appear to know that the Ultimate Perk was not functioning in Warzone 2 and have said they will fix it.”

“They also stated that Perks being Editable in WZ2 is a bug, and it shouldn’t be like that.”