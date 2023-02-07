Warzone 2 players quitting in Season 2 if promised feature isn’t added

Call of Duty Warzone 2 players are threatening to quit the battle royale over a lack of stat tracking, with many worried it’s not coming with Season 2.

For many longtime Call of Duty players, one of the biggest parts of any yearly release is finding out where they sit on the global leaderboards and how they stack up against friends with stats.

Wins and losses are, naturally, pretty important, but plenty of players focus on their kill-death ratio too. Though, when it comes to Warzone 2, it’s been a little tricky. The usual stats pages have been removed from the game, and the only way to really check your K/D is with a weapon bundle.

A Combat Record has been promised a few times and was apparently supposed to release at the end of 2022. However, as that’s been and gone, some players are threatening to walk away from the battle royale.

Warzone 2 fans ready to quit if stats aren’t added in Season 2

With Season 2 just around the corner, Warzone 2 players have, again, called on the devs to implement the Combat Record or they’ll find something else to play.

Some players said they’re “worried” that the conversation around stats has gone cold and that a few have resorted to tracking their own stats in different ways.

“This is a huge priority for a ton of gamers out there,” said one Redditor. “I stopped playing because they don’t track my stats. Don’t see a point if I can’t see myself improving in gameplay,” added another.

“Haven’t played in a week now and missing it less and less tbh. Will give it one last chance with season two but that might be it,” another commented.

Others suggested that the lack of stats might be “by design” but that they “really hate” the lack of transparency around it.

As it stands, the patch notes for Season 2 have been released, and there is no mention of a Combat Record being added. It’s very unlikely that changes at this point, but we’ll have to wait and see.