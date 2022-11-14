Warzone 2 player count per match: How many players can play Battle Royale?

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

Wondering how many people are in a Warzone 2 battle royale and DMZ lobby? Then our handy explainer has all the information you need.

Warzone 2 is the latest game to receive a lot of attention from both Call of Duty and battle royale fans. Unlike its predecessor, Warzone 2 features plenty of new content that helps distinguish itself from the original.

One of the major changes is the addition of the new Al Mazrah map, a huge metropolitan environment that features rural POIs. Due to the sheer size of the map, many Warzone 2 players will be curious to know how many players are featured in both the regular battle royale and the new DMZ mode.

Well, our handy guide has everything you need to know about the Warzone 2 lobby player count.

Warzone 2 battle royale lobby size

Activision Warzone 2 features a brand-new map and other exciting changes

A maximum of 150 players can be in a single Warzone 2 lobby. Of course, this doesn’t include the AI-controlled enemies that appear in the game’s Strongholds and Black Sites. This number is the same as the original Warzone battle royale, which means you’ll still encounter plenty of squads during your time trekking through Al Mazrah.

Warzone 2 DMZ lobby size

Activision has yet to reveal the official lobby size for the Warzone 2 DMZ mode. However, given that the developers are sticking to the original 150-player lobbies seen in the original Warzone, it’s safe to assume DMZ will follow a similar pattern.

According to the official Call of Duty blog, “DMZ is an open-world, narrative-focused extraction mode where Operator squads have free rein to complete faction-based missions, take on additional side objectives, engage with enemy Operators or AI combatants, and search for valuable items, all while fighting to survive toward exfiltration.”

It’s likely DMZ will feature more AI than the regular battle royale mode, but we’ll have to see when Warzone 2 launches later this week. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest news and guides.