Warzone 2 & MW2 free Combat Pack: How to get and what’s in it

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players can claim a free Combat Pack in Season 1, so here’s how you can get your hands on these cosmetics.

Call of Duty players are currently grinding through both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, which has added plenty of new content. Aside from the huge arsenal of new guns, various QoF changes, and fresh modes, both games have given players plenty of things to master.

If that wasn’t enough, there are various cosmetics that can be unlocked for the game’s weapons and Operators. While many of these are featured on the Season 1 Battle Pass, there are a number of in-game items that can be added to your collection without grinding.

So, if you wish to know how you can get a free Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Combat Pack, then our handy guide has everything you need to know.

How to get Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 1 Combat Pack

The free Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Combat Pack is a PlayStation exclusive. This means that only PlayStation Plus subscribers can claim this reward. Those that wish to claim the Combat Pack can do so by following the below instructions:

Boot up your PS4 or PS5 console.

Head over to the PlayStation Store.

Click on either the Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 store page.

Scroll down the page until you find the free Combat Pack.

Click on the Combat Pack to download the in-game items.

Boot up Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 to claim your free Combat Pack.

It’s important to note that the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Combat Pack is only available in the PlayStation Store for Season 1. This means you’ll need to claim it before the season ends to avoid missing out.

What’s in the Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 1 Combat Pack?

Activision The Oni Operator skin is available in the free Warzone 2 and MW2 Combat Pack.

The Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Combat Pack includes the following in-game items:

Oni Tactical – Operator Skin for Oni

Oni Revenger – SMG Weapon Blueprint

Oni Oracle – Pistol Weapon Blueprint

Sony Oni – Calling Card

Welcome Death – Sticker

Fractal Demon – Emblem

Demon Fang – Charm

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about claiming the free Combat Pack in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest news and guides.