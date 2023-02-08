Warzone 2 menu bug hints at Combat Record & Leaderboards coming soon

A Warzone 2 player noticed a bugged menu item when they loaded up the Call of Duty battle royale hit, suggesting that a Combat Record and Leaderboards could be arriving sooner rather than later.

Since the game launched, players have been waiting patiently to be able to view their stats in Warzone 2, especially after they were added to Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.

Leaderboards were expected to come much earlier than now, having been delayed at the end of 2022. Some players even argue that it should have been available at launch for players to immediately start tracking their stats.

In short, it’s been a huge point of contention in recent months as players keep grinding out wins and high-kill games, but with no way to keep track of their progress and overall stats.

Article continues after ad

Now, it looks like they could be arriving soon — possibly as soon as the launch of Season 2 — after a bugged menu let one player see their Warzone 2 stats page.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Someone from my game sent this to me and said he game bugged for a minute and he got to see BR stats and leaderboards,” said Warzone pro Reidboy, alongside a screenshot of the Combat Record page.

It was featured right alongside the Multiplayer stats tab, and said the player had to “play 5 games to unlock.” It also didn’t actually feature any specific stats for the player.

Some have taken this to mean that Combat Record and Leaderboards will be arriving in Season 2, though there has been no confirmation from developers Raven Software thus far at the time of writing.