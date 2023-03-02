Warzone 2 March 2 update: AI nerf, UI changes, crash fixes

Infinity Ward released a small update for Warzone 2 and DMZ, nerfing AI, fixing bug crashes, and more.

Warzone 2 introduced the battle royale’s first Resurgence map, Ashika Island, as part of the Season 2 update. The developers added two new contracts, Data Heist and Search and Seizure, alongside the new environment.

Community members bashed Data Heist for adding AI enemies onto Ashika Island. Players must download intel from one of the map’s three uplink stations and take down the AI Shadow Company enemies to complete a Data Heist contract. Ashika Island is already small enough, so some Warzone 2 players argued AI enemies ruined the pacing of games.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately for those opposed, Infinity Ward reduced the number of AI enemies during Data Heist contracts, and made a few other significant changes as well.

Infinity Ward announced bug fixes and AI nerfs

Activision The latest Warzone 2 update finally nerfs AI enemies.

On March 1, Infinity Ward announced changes coming to AI enemies in DMZ but didn’t give any specifics. The devs shed more light on the situation in the latest patch notes. AI enemies now deal “moderately” less damage on Al Mazrah and Ashika Island in DMZ.

Modern Warfare 2 has already made several UI changes, and the March 2 update makes navigating through the Battle Pass easier. The update also fixed an issue where the gas wouldn’t damage AI enemies. An annoying bug caused the Recent Players list to be non-responsive, which has also been fixed.

Article continues after ad

Lastly, Infinity Ward improved performance on Ashika Island and also fixed a few wonky physics bugs on the new map.

Warzone 2 March 2 patch notes

Here are the full Warzone 2 March 2 patch notes.

GLOBAL

This update contains fixes for a number of known crashes.

BUG FIXES

Social

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fixed an issue causing Recent Players list to appear non-responsive after using search

Maps

Fixed various geo/collision issues in Ashika Island

Enemy Combatants

Fixed an issue where AI combatants were not being damaged by the gas

Battle Pass

Improved quick equip options in the Battle Pass

Improved general navigation and usability in the Battle Pass

WARZONE 2.0

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed an issue impacting visibility of Contract icons on the Tac Map

Battle Royale

Fixed an issue preventing Players from redeploying if they are in Last Stand when Resurgence timer is disabled

DMZ

Fixed an issue with the “Death From Above” Mission not tracking properly with teammates

UPDATES

Battle Royale

Improved visibility to Data Heist Contract objectives on Ashika Island

Reduced scale of AI combatant reinforcements during Data Heist Contract on Ashika Island

DMZ

Various performance improvements to DMZ on Ashika Island

Fixed an exploit allowing Players to retain Loadouts between DMZ matches

Fixed an exploit allowing duplication of teammate Dog Tags

RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED

DMZ