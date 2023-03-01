Warzone 2 devs finally nerf DMZ AI on Al Mazrah and Ashika Island

Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 comes Feb 15 with all new changes.

In a surprise announcement, Infinity Ward listed to community feedback and nerfed DMZ AI on Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.

Warzone 2’s integration of AI enemies has not gone over smoothly with community members. Players recently blasted the “out of touch” devs for adding them to Ashika Island as part of the Search & Seizure Contract. Content creators even advised the WZ2 developers not to follow through with AI plans before the battle royale was released.

Major concerns stem from AI being too accurate, spawning inconsistently, and dealing too much damage. Infinity Ward decreased the enemy difficulty in Season 1 Reloaded and doubled down in the Season 2 update, adjusting spawning and damage at range.

Both updates still weren’t enough to tame AI enemies.

Activision DMZ is growing in popularity, among Warzone 2 players.

After the Season 2 update went live, DMZ YouTuber Westie argued AI still didn’t work as the developers said it would.

On March 1, as part of Infinity Ward’s weekly playlist update, the developers also announced changes to DMZ AI.

“We’ve also introduced some moderate changes to DMZ AI damage across Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.”

It remains to be seen what exact changes were made, but community members celebrated the announcement.

Warzone 2 YouTuber MrDalekJD wanted more clarification, asking, “any specifics on what “moderate changes” actually mean? We assume this means AI will do less damage to players now but is that what’s changed?

A second player joked, “ah yes, the gold old specific changes we wanted.”

We will provide an update when we learn specific details about how AI changed on Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.