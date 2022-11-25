Warzone 2 hacker takes to the skies in an unstoppable flying boat

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

Hackers have done it again. Just days into the release of Warzone 2 and we already have cheaters soaring through the skies in vehicles without wings or propellers. This time around, boats are taking to the air.

Given Warzone’s history with hackers, we all knew it was only a matter of time until we saw similar cheats popping up in the CoD BR sequel. Now, just days after Warzone 2’s launch, we’re already getting repeats of some of the most iconic hacks from the original game.

Back in September of 2021, popular Warzone streamer FaZe Kalei joked that she wanted to see hackers put “flying cars” in the game. Days later and her request was met. Hackers were able to commandeer grounded vehicles and somehow make them levitate, giving them free rein as to where they maneuvered.

While this short-lived hack was swiftly removed from Verdansk, we saw a repeat of the hilarious issue when Caldera arrived. Players were once again cruising in the skies, firing down on unsuspecting targets below.

Now, it appears the hack has come into focus once more. Barely a week removed from Warzone 2’s highly anticipated launch and we already have boats leaping from the seas and soaring through the sky.

Reddit user ‘Co2Scorpick’ was among the first to come across this revitalized hack in the new BR. Playing through a match on November 24, they were hunted down by a magically levitating boat with a hacker onboard.

The boat was able to rapidly change its course, adjusting altitude on the fly, excuse the pun. In the blink of an eye, they could reposition themselves, making the boat a near-impossible target to hit for those in the vicinity.

It’s currently unclear just how they were able to transfer the iconic vehicle hack over to Warzone 2. But it’s certainly now possible for players to take non-aerial vehicles up high and catch everyone else in the lobby by surprise.

Much like the first few instances, however, don’t expect this insane hack to be around for all too long. It’s more than likely developers at Activision will be on the case soon and looking to ground every vehicle in the very near future.