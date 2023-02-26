Warzone 2 guru unveils “phenomenal” close range weapon amidst Fennec nerfs

Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has unveiled a loadout for a great medium and close range ‘hybrid’ weapon in Season 2.

The February 24 update completely shook up Warzone 2’s meta by nerfing RPK and Fennec which were still dominating the meta despite being nerfed at the beginning of Season 2.

With the top spots on the food chain of Warzone 2’s meta opening up, players and content creators are already proposing their candidates for the top tier options.

YouTuber WhosImmortal already proposed a number of close-range weapons that could replace the nerfed Fennec. One such weapon is the Kastov 74u which serves as a ‘hybrid’ of a medium range assault rifle and a close range submachine gun.

Best Kastov 74u loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Barrel: BR209 Barrel

BR209 Barrel Laser: FFS OLE-V Laser

FFS OLE-V Laser Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

Markeev R7 Stock Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

WhosImmortal explained that he thinks Kastov 74u is on-par with Chimera for a hybrid of medium and close range rifles.

“The Kastov 74u, is also phenomenal for this AR/SMG style of play. Close range, some medium range in there as well, low recoil, just not as mobile as some of the subs but it makes up for it with damage I would say for sure,” said the content creator about the 74u.

The assault rifle has plenty of firepower and a rapid TTK at close ranges, and the build above focuses on furthering its mobility to compete with other close range weapons. Slapping a 45 round magazine on top of that, you can easily take on multiple opponents without running out of ammo in a single firefight.

This combination of close range and medium range capability with high magazine capacity and enhanced mobility with this loadout makes it possible to contend with most of the meta SMGs up close.

That said, you’ll still want either a sniper rifle like the SP-X 80 or an assault rifle like the Sakin MG38 for medium to long ranges. The 74u has a 1.4% pick rate according to WZRanked, which is not the lowest, but it’s definitely far behind meta weapons in popularity.