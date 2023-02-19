Warzone 2 expert reveals “overpowered” sniper build that one-shot kills in Season Two

Warzone 2 veteran and content creator Metaphor has showcased a build for the SP-X 80, claiming it “brings back one-shot” sniper rifles to Al Mazrah.

Currently, we are in the middle of a huge meta shakeup following the big Warzone 2 Season 2 update that brought a variety of changes to Al Mazrah.

Amid the changes, a new strategy has emerged that turns select sniper rifles into ‘one shot’ kill weapons, like the ones seen during the early days of the original Warzone.

Metaphor, an influential Call of Duty content creator, has stated that the SP-X 80 using the incendiary ammunition is an “overpowered one-shot sniper” and the developers might end up “patching it,” so fans of long-range sniping may have a limited window to take advantage of this build.

Metaphor claims this build “could be the future of Warzone”

In a February 18 video, the content creator explained that his collection of attachments and tunings makes this SP-X 80 a “one shot” sniper thanks to the incendiary ammunition damage.

“The idea here is that you headshot them, which leaves them on 1 HP usually,” he explained the mechanics of this ‘one shot’ sniper. “But since you are on incendiary it will tick damage and instakill them right after.”

Metaphor also explained that SP-X has a limited range where this is true, and some other sniper rifles in the game might be able to ‘one shot’ at larger ranges.

“If you headshot someone they are going to die. Unless they are too far away from you. I think this is like probably good for about 80 to 100 meters on the SP-X, some of the other snipers are longer range. But I wanted to play a little bit more aggressively.”

His full build is detailed below:

Muzzle: NIL Sound 90

NIL Sound 90 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition: .300 Incendiary

.300 Incendiary Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Stock: Max DMR Precision

This sniper rifle is intended for medium to long ranges, so players eager to try do some sniping in Al Mazrah should bring something more ‘close range’ for in-doors encounters: the Lachmann Sub, for example.

We are excited to see how these guns fare on the all-new Ashika Island map in the temporary resurgence mode of Warzone 2 Season Two.