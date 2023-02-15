Warzone 2 guru reveals “new meta” AR to replace RPK in Season 2

A Warzone 2 expert has brought the “OG AK-47” back to the battle royale ahead of Season 2, suggesting it may be the “new meta” to replace the RPK.

When Warzone 2 first launched back in November, the meta was all over the place. It took players a while to settle on the weapons that would lead the way in grabbing victory after victory.

If you’ve played the battle royale recently, you’ll know that the RPK is the one that ascended to the top spot in the meta, and has become utterly dominant across Al Mazrah.

Though, with Season 2 right around the corner, it will be receiving a pretty hefty nerf. As a result, players have been searching for what will take its place. And, according to YouTuber tcTekk, the Kastov 762 could be the answer.

Best Kastov 762 build for Warzone Season 2

The Warzone YouTuber highlighted the assault rifle in his February 14 video, suggesting that it could be the heir to the throne once the RPK gets nerfed. “This gun definitely could be the new meta,” he said.

While most players use the Polarfire-S muzzle and KSTV-RPK Factory stock, tcTekk swaps them out for the Lockshot KT85 muzzle and FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel. The Cronen mini-pro optic, 40-round magazine, and KAS-10 584mm Barrel all retain their spots though.

His build is slightly different from other Kastov loadouts we’ve already seen ahead of Season 2, as it has a fair bit of recoil, similar to the AK-47 from the original Warzone. Though, it deletes players within two shots.

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Magazine: 40-Round Mag

The Kastov has always been one of the better choices in Warzone 2, so you’ll likely have all the attachments needed to put this build together.

As weapon balancing comes into play with Season 2, other guns may rise up the ranks, but you’ll be able to bank on the Kastov.