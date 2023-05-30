Warzone 2 guru reveals better sniper support loadout than the Lachmann Sub

The Kastov 74-u is the perfect AR for close to medium range fights.

Most Warzone 2 players prefer to pair a sniper rifle with a Lachmann Sub, but Metaphor explained why the Kastov 74-u deserves more consideration.

Ever since Infinity Ward made it possible to one-shot kill enemies with sniper rifles again in Warzone 2, the class has returned to its dominance previously seen in WZ1. Community members have leaned toward the MCPR-300 as the best one-shot rifle and Lachmann Sub as the best sniper support weapon.

According to WZ Ranked, the Lachmann Sub is the third most popular weapon in Warzone 2, with a 13.6% pick rate. The fast-firing SMG shreds through enemies up close, and its easy-to-control recoil pattern still makes it viable in slightly longer engagements.

However, Metaphor argued that players should use the Kastov 74-u instead, as it offers a more balanced damage output.

What is the best sniper support weapon in Warzone 2?

Metaphor tested the Kastov 74-u and Chimera, concluding that the 74-u is the best sniper support weapon in Warzone 2.

“I feel like running the MP5 with is cursed sometimes. Because I really feel like since everyone is running an MP5, if I am playing close to mid-range with my 74-u or Chimera will have the upper hand.”

The YouTuber elaborated: “I think this gun is actually really good.”

The main reason he prefers the 74-u is that it outclasses the Lachmann Sub in mid-range engagements.

“It has a lot more range than the MP5, and I don’t know about you guys, but the MP5 can be really lackluster when you are not at point-blank range.”

Best Kastov 74-u loadout

Here is Metaphor’s Kastov 74-u loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40 (-0.59, +0.27)

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser (-0.50, -51.00)

Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

Ammunition: 5.45 High Velocity (+0.34, +8.42)

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Metaphor admitted that the Lachmann Sub will still outperform the 74-u in close-range battles, but the added versatility makes the AR worth trying as a new Warzone 2 sniper support option.