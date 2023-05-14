Warzone 2 guru reveals an “overpowered” akimbo loadout for the GS Magna

Metaphor has unveiled a loadout for GS Magna that makes the handgun greatly effective at close range in Season 3 of Warzone 2.

Warzone 2’s Season 3 Reloaded brought a huge variety of balance changes that shook up the game’s meta.

The mid-season update also brought two brand new guns to the player’s arsenal, the FTAC Siege and GS Magna which are both handguns.

Metaphor showcased a great build for the brand new GS Magna in his May 13 video that makes the handgun “overpowered,” and in Immortal’s own words: “These things actually took me by surprise. These things are actually pretty damn good, obviously at close range.”

Metaphor’s GS Magna loadout in Warzone 2

Metaphor explained that he thinks his GS Magna loadout makes the weapon very powerful up close and personal with fast terrifying TTK and great hip-fire accuracy for shooting on the move.

To help him achieve that the content creator outfitted the gun with attachments specializing in furthering the handgun’s range, damage, and accuracy, as its handling and mobility are already top-notch.

The build is, of course, using an akimbo attachment to effectively double your magazine size and rate of fire while sacrificing precision aiming and a good chunk of accuracy. Thankfully, we won’t be needing all of that, since this is a loadout exclusively for close-range encounters.

Attachments

Muzzle: EXF Fifty GS

EXF Fifty GS Barrel: SA Longshot-50

SA Longshot-50 Ammunition: .50 Hollow Point

.50 Hollow Point Magazine: 13-Round Mag

13-Round Mag Rear Grip: GS Magna Akimbo

The akimbo handguns have an extremely rapid TTK at short ranges, perfect for aggressive pushes and in-door firefights for the majority of situations in Al-Mazrah and Ashika Island.

That said, you’ll still want either an AR like the meta-dominating ISO Hemlock or a sniper rifle to cover medium and long ranges where this particular loadout struggles to keep up with most of the other options.