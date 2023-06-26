Off-meta rifle has best TTK in Warzone 2 Season 4 as it melts enemies

There is an off-meta weapon in Warzone 2 that has the “best” TTK for Season 4 and is basically the “Cronen Squall 2.0” after the new changes.

Warzone 2’s Season 4 update made sure that the battle royale’s meta was going to undergo some change. Not only was a new, smaller map added in the form of Vondel, but player health was also significantly changed.

In terms of weapon buffs and nerfs, only really the Cronen Squall was changed in a big way. However, given its recent stranglehold over the meta, that was enough to force players to overhaul their loadouts. As a result, the Lachmann 556 has taken over while the Squall has completely fallen off the map.

Article continues after ad

While that version of the Lachmann may be the go-to weapon for most players, it isn’t actually Warzone’s deadliest bit of kit. Oh no, that honor goes to the Lachmann 762 – the battle rifle version.

Best Lachmann 762 loadout in Warzone 2 Season 4

It was something that WhosImmortal pointed out in his June 24 video, noting that the Lachmann 762 has the best TTK in the new season and is basically the “Cronen Squall 2.0” now.

“The Lachmann 762 in both full-auto and semi-auto, you can see it absolutely fries. This TTK is very fast for this health,” he said. “When you land shots with the 762, regardless of what fire mode it is in, this thing is going to absolutely melt. It can do it close range and it can do it over range as well. This is definitely the new Cronen Squall 2.0.”

Article continues after ad

The stats really do back it up too. Up to fight across 20 meters, the 762 has a TTK of around 568ms, which rivals some SMGs. Beyond 60 meters, that increases to 686ms, which is quite something.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Muzzle : Sakin Tread-40

: Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel : Lockgrip Precision 40

: Lockgrip Precision 40 Optic : Aim OP-V4

: Aim OP-V4 Ammunition : 7.62 High Velocity

: 7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 50-round Drum

As noted, the 762 is certainly going under the radar at the minute. As per WZRanked stats, it has a pick rate of around 0.4% while its 556 counterpart is right at the top with a 19% pick rate.

Some players might feel a little burnt by the 762 given that it was flying high in Season 2 before it got tweaked. If it becomes too dominant again, it’ll likely go under the knife and be changed, again, so that’s always a consideration.

Article continues after ad

However, if you’re not using the fastest-killing gun in the game, you’re also doing yourself a disservice. So, give it a whirl at some point.