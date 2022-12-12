Warzone 2 glitch lets dead players avoid Gulag and they’re baffled by it

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

A bizarre Warzone 2 glitch is bringing players back to life and allowing them to stay in Al Mazrah while waiting for their Gulag.

As with the original game, the Gulag is an iconic aspect of Warzone 2 that allows players to earn a second chance if their gun skills are sharp enough to win a 2v2 arena-style battle.

For some, this is one of the most exciting aspects of Warzone’s battle royale format as the skirmishes are always intense and a must-win if you want to carry on.

Despite this, as the game is still in its early stages, players are discovering countless bugs and unfortunately, the Gulag is causing some very strange issues.

One particular glitch that’s getting a lot of attention is bringing players back to life after they’ve been killed, allowing them to run around Al Mazrah while they wait for their Gulag. In some cases, they even skip the 2v2 completely and get a free life.

Activison Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 1 Reloaded is coming on December 14.

Bizarre Warzone 2 glitch allows players to avoid Gulag

After being taken down in a Quads match on Al Mazrah, Twitter user Marty21 expected to be transported to the Gulag lobby to wait for their 2v2 battle.

Instead, they were immediately resurrected onto the map where they died with no weapons equipped. Marty21 was unable to pick up any guns and after around 20 seconds, they were finally transferred into a Gulag match.

By the looks of it, the game appears to have forgotten to transfer Marty21 to the Gulag, leaving them on Al Mazrah but only able to melee as if they were in the lobby waiting for the 2v2.

As Marty21 didn’t encounter any enemies during this resurrection period, it’s impossible to know whether they could take or deal damage.

It appears this problem with the Gulag isn’t an isolated issue, with other players complaining on a Reddit thread that they completely skipped the 2v2, but were spawned “in gas” which slayed them “instantly” as soon as they arrived back on the map.

As the Gulag is such a fundamental part of the Warzone 2 experience, the devs will need to prioritize a fix for these bugs and with Season 1 Reloaded coming on December 14, let’s hope some fixes are included in the patch.