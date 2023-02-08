Warzone 2 guru finds ridiculous AR build: “Worst loadout in the entire game”

Warzone 2 expert Metaphor has created an off-meta Kastov 762 loadout that features a Masterkey underbarrel shotgun, and although it’s “the worst thing in the entire game”, the build works up close.

Using the meta guns in Warzone 2 definitely gives you an edge over opponents armed with less ideal tools, but it never guarantees victory. Certain skilled individuals can utilize even the worst tools at their disposal for impressive feats, such as launching a nuke using only melee weapons.

Metaphor opted to challenge himself with one such off-meta build that utilizes the “worst thing in the entire game” in his opinion, which is the Masterkey underbarrel shotgun attachment.

Surprisingly, his Kastov 762 equipped with the Masterkey was able to take out a number of opponents up close.

Masterkey Kastov 762 loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Barrel: Kas-10 584mm Barrel

Kas-10 584mm Barrel Underbarrel: Corvus Masterkey

Corvus Masterkey Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: KSTV-Rpk Factory

Metaphor built this off-meta Kastov 762 with the Masterkey underbarrel shotgun in such a way that this single rifle can cover long, medium, and short distances in firefights.

It’s definitely a “joke” build that Metaphor himself admitted had a lot of “fun” with, but it’s definitely not recommended for serious matches.

Despite all of this the content creator found some pros of running the Masterkey shotgun in his video. “It has an extremely reliable two-tap up close. I mean, yeah, what else is it gonna do, one-shot? That’s never going to be a thing so. The problem is that it makes your AR worse.”

On top of this Metaphor struggled to understand what kind of ammo his Masterkey required for most of the match where he used it.

To his horror, it turns out that the Masterkey shotgun uses the launcher ammo usually used for Rocket Launchers and the underbarrel grenade launchers. This is definitely another big con of the attachment, as launcher ammo is scarce and you cannot stack a lot of it in your inventory and backpack slots.

Of course, the main strength of this setup is that within a fraction of a second, you transform your medium-range Assault Rifle into a shotgun, which definitely has its uses.