Warzone 2 guru reveals “best TTK” meta M4 loadout

Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has unveiled a meta loadout for the M4 which he claims has the “best TTK” in Season 2.

The February 24 update is the latest one that shook up Warzone 2’s meta and its consequences continue to dictate which weapons are popular among the players.

With the in-depth attachment system and variety of guns found in Modern Warfare II and by extension Warzone 2 it’s easy to get lost in what’s strong and what can sabotage your chances of a victory.

You could spend hours testing various setups, but luckily there are many veterans of the game out there with great resources that will help you make the choice.

A good example of such resources is the videos by content creator WhosImmortal, one of his latest creations is a “best TTK” M4 build that will maximize your chances of scoring a victory.

Best M4 loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Optic: Aim OP-V4

WhosImmortal explained that he thinks M4 is probably the most versatile and consistent AR in the game, furthermore he states that it’s extremely easy to control the weapon’s recoil which makes it a great option for newer players who want to start learning the guns.

“The M4 is the real deal. This thing is very, very reliable, very consistent. I was surprised when I first jumped into it how natural it felt. Didn’t take much to control the recoil even over some longer ranges,” said the content creator about the M4.

The rifle has a rapid TTK at medium and close ranges, very generous recoil, and respectable long-range capabilities making it very versatile for any situation. The build above focuses on furthering its range while also increasing accuracy to make you hit more of your shots more easily.

That said, you’ll still want either an SMG like the meta-dominating Lachmann Sub or a KV Broadside shotgun to cover close range where M4 can be beaten.