Warzone 2 expert unveils classic SMG loadout that dethrones meta Fennec

The Fennec 45 has dominated the close-range meta in Warzone 2 ever since it launched, but streamer and YouTuber IceManIsaac has revealed a loadout for a fan-favorite SMG that’s set to shake up the category.

Warzone 2 players are always on the hunt for the next meta weapon to give them an edge in each fight. There are dozens of different guns to experiment with in Al Mazrah, but not all of them have what it takes to carry you to victory.

Since the battle royale sequel launched back in November, the game has been dominated by the RPK for long-range fights, while the Fennec 45 has been the main choice at short-range. This had led many players to complain that the Warzone 2 meta has become boring just months into its lifecycle.

Luckily, Warzone 2 pro IceManIsaac has a loadout for the classic MP5 SMG that he thinks can knock the Fennec 45 off its perch.

IceManIsaac’s best MP5 loadout in Warzone 2

The MP5 is CoD royalty and appears in Warzone 2 as the Lachmann Sub. As you’d expect, the SMG is already a popular gun, but currently sits five places behind the Fennec in the pick rate rankings according to WZ Ranked.

But in an upload to his channel, IceManIsaac explained why many pro players are ditching the Fennec in favor of the MP5.

“The reason being, especially with a 50 Round Mag, you have significantly more damage per mag. You can get also double the downs,” he explained, before demonstrating how it fairs at longer ranges.

“One of the other nice things about the MP5 is that it has significantly better bullet velocity than the Fennec, so it feels a lot more like hitscan even with targets at a distance,” he continued, while showcasing the loadout on the firing range.

Check out IceManIsaac’s Lachman Sub MP5 build below:

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

L38 Falcon 226mm Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Recoil-56 Factory Stock

Recoil-56 Factory Stock Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

The streamer did admit that, statically, the MP5 still falls short of the Fennec when it comes to TTK at close-range. However, the difference was only around 30ms and Isaac claimed that players wouldn’t even notice the “negligible” difference.

All in all, this MP5 Warzone 2 loadout offers nearly all of the stopping power of its rival, while dealing damage more consistently at mid-range, making it an ideal Sniper support or partner to the meta RPK.

While the Fennec 45 is still likely to remain the most popular weapon in its class until a nerf arrives, the Lachmann Sub could easily become the first real contender to the throne ahead of Warzone 2 Season 2.

