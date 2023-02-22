Warzone 2 expert claims Fennec still dominates SMGs despite Season Two nerfs

Warzone 2 YouTuber and statistician TrueGameData has explained why the Fennec 45 still dominates all other SMGs in the battle royale, in spite of its Season Two nerfs.

Warzone Season Two, dropping back on February 15, was expected to bring an end to the era of dominance experienced by the RPK and Fennec 45.

Both guns dominated their respective classes and the battle royale’s overall pick rates across the entirety of Season One.

They were both nerfed with Season Two but, where the RPK does seem much weaker in-game, the same can’t be said of the Fennec.

TrueGameData claims Fennec 45 still dominates SMGs

That’s certainly the opinion of expert TrueGameData, who outlined his opinion on the BR’s SMGs in a February 21 YouTube video.

Delving into the relevant weapons’ damage profiles and time-to-kills (TTKs), the Fennec still runs out a comfortable winner at almost every range up to 55 meters.

The specific reason is its damage to an opponent’s upper body, needing only one headshot to deal 35 damage and secure a kill in under half a second.

“Another reason the Fennec is so good is that with chest shots, if you just hit one single headshot,” he said. “You get one shot-to-kill reduced, which means you get a ridiculous TTK of 440ms. This is why the Fennec is so dominant.”

Timestamp of 0:51

He outlined his recommended build for aggressive players, making the most of the Fennec’s speed and fire rate. Naturally, it will kick considerably but players should only be using this pocket rocket at close range.

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Stock: Agile Assault-7 Stock

Agile Assault-7 Stock Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Mag 45 Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip

All players will need to complement their Fennec is a medium to longer range weapon. For that, check out our assault rifle and sniper rifle tier lists.