Warzone 2 expert brings back Verdansk DMR with “insane” Battle Rifle loadout

Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has recreated the OP DMR on Al Mazrah with an “insane” Battle Rifle loadout that “rips” apart enemies with ease.

In Warzone 2, the RPK and the Fennec 45 have stood out as the strongest guns since release, both maintaining incredibly high pick rates.

Despite their dominance, neither of them comes close to how powerful the DMR was in the original Warzone, with the rifle effectively two-shotting any foe and offering a blisteringly fast fire rate.

As you would expect, a lot of the Warzone community has attempted to recreate the DMR in WZ2, testing out a number of Battle Rifles with various builds.

Well, Warzone 2 expert Metaphor seems to have nailed down a top-tier DMR-style loadout for Al Mazrah, and it makes short work of enemies at medium range.

Activison The S0-14 dominates at medium to long range on Al Mazrah.

Best SO-14 Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Barrel: 22″ Boremaster Barrel

22″ Boremaster Barrel Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Optic: Schlager 3.4X

Schlager 3.4X Comb: 5GN TAC Comb

5GN TAC Comb Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

To recreate the DMR, Metaphor chose the SO-14 Battle Rifle due to its high-fire rate, lethal TTK, and power at medium range.

Kitting out the Battle Rifle to maximize its damage output, the build utilizes the 7.62 High-Velocity ammunition and the 22″ Boremaster Barrel to push the gun’s bullet velocity to the limit.

These attachments also aid with the weapon’s vertical recoil, which is key when you’re looking to land every single shot on a foe. The Schlager 3.4X is the perfect scope for mid-range, allowing you to hit crucial headshots and down enemies before they can retreat to cover.

According to Metaphor this setup “rips” apart enemies and while it doesn’t quite match the strength of the classic DMR, it can certainly hold its own on Al Mazrah.

If you’re looking to run around with an incredible solo-carry setup, make sure to run the Weapon Specialist perk package.

This will give you access to Overkill and allows you to run a meta SMG like the Fennec 45 or Lachmann Sub.

With these two guns at your disposal, you’ll be a force to be reckoned with on Al Mazrah, and your enemies will be wondering how you’ve managed to unlock the old DMR from the days of Verdansk.