Warzone 2 devs add “secret hard counter” to Ghost perk

Season 4 Reloaded adds the Birdseye perk back to Warzone 2 and reworked it to serve as a perfect countermeasure against Ghost users.

Raven Software removed the Birdseye perk in January because of a game-breaking bug. Players unintentionally saw enemy positions and the direction they were facing on the minimap during UAV sweeps and radar pings. This led to some abusing the exploit to get live updates on an enemy’s location.

The devs pledged to balance the perk and bring it back at a later date. Birdseye returned in Season 3, but players can only choose one Ultimate perk, and High Alert and Ghost appeared more appealing on paper to most users.

Article continues after ad

However, it may be worth reconsidering the best Ultimate Perk in Warzone 2 after the Season 4 Reloaded update.

Warzone 2 devs provide counter to Ghost perk

The Ghost perk makes players undetectable by UAVs, portable radars, and heartbeat sensors. Up until now, there hasn’t really been a way to counter the perk. Raven Software noted that and redesigned the Birdseye perk in direct opposition to Ghost.

After the rework, even if a player uses Ghost, their location will be revealed to an enemy that uses a UAV and has Birdseye equipped.

Article continues after ad

Raven Software explained the reasoning behind its decision in the Season 4 Reloaded blog post.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“We want to provide a hard counter to Ghost to offer more variety in the rock-paper-scissors encounters of Battle Royale and open up more play styles.”

So not only does Birdseye zoom the mini-map out and reveal an enemy’s direction during UAV and radar pings, but the added benefit of exposing Ghost users finally makes the perk a compelling choice.

Article continues after ad

If you are curious about the full list of changes made in the mid-season update, check out the Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded patch notes.