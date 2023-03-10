Warzone 2 devs finally announce KV Broadside nerf for Season 2 Reloaded

Warzone 2 community members finally got their wish, as the developers announced a nerf coming to the KV Broadside as part of the Season 2 Reloaded update.

Infinity Ward added two new weapons as part of the Season 2 update, and both emerged as go-to meta weapons. According to WZRanked, The Iso Hemlock leads all Warzone 2 weapons with a 19.5% pick rate, and the KV Broadside is the second most used gun at 12.7%.

Warzone 2 players discovered the KV Broadside could take down enemies in just two shots with the Dragon’s Breath attachment. Community members caught wind of the shotgun’s “broken” power and demanded a nerf.

The developers listened to the overwhelming feedback and announced a long-awaited nerf for the KV Broadside, coming in Season 2 Reloaded.

KV Broadside nerf coming in Season 2 Reloaded

Activison The KV Broadside is deadly at close quarters in MW2 and Warzone 2.

On March 10, Infinity Ward announced. “Season 2 Reloaded will include several global weapon balances, including damage reduction to the KV Broadside and Dragon’s Breath rounds.”

Season 2 Reloaded begins on March 15, and the developers clarified more will be explained in the full patch notes.

Community members have criticized the developers for taking so long to respond.

Warzone 2 YouTuber Westie responded, “Can I ask why it’s taken so long to address clear and obvious balance issues?”

He added, “fundamentally broken weapons ruin the gameplay experience for everyone. Surely providing a rapid response to issues like these would be beneficial?”

WZ2 streamer FaZe Kalei added, “it takes you that long to nerf a shotgun, but the sniper got patched within a day? funny.”

A third player argued, “this is nice, but IW should try to push weapon balances faster instead of on seasonal updates.”

We will provide an update when the complete weapon balancing notes are released.