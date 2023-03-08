Warzone 2 players want “broken” KV Broadside nerfed as they quit playing over it

Warzone 2 players are calling for a nerf to the KV Broadside shotgun, as some have completely quit on the game until the “broken” weapon is fixed.

Over the last few years, Warzone has had a number of problematic weapons take over the meta and ruin the experience for many players. No one will forget the DMR meta in a hurry.

The Warzone 2 Season 2 update did tackle the RPK’s strength – which had been venturing into this territory – but it also added the KV Broadside shotgun. The close-quarters weapon has become the go-to gun of choice for many players, given its devastating strength.

The shotgun is especially destructive when the Dragon’s Breath attachment is thrown on, as players can use the incendiary ammunition to take out enemies in two shots. As a result, some are completely fed up with the battle royale.

Warzone 2 players furious with “broken” KV Broadside shotgun

That’s right, the shotgun has swiftly entered the territory of being so overpowered, that a number of players are refusing to play the game until a nerf is implemented.

“They need to remove dragon’s breath ASAP, it’s absolutely the least fun thing to play against,” said one player, who also suggested the devs need to return the weapon’s ammo capacity. “The Broadside is so broken I have no fear in trios/quads dive-bombing an entire team and killing them in half a clip,” another commented.

One other player noted that the shotgun’s power is the “best advert” for other battle royales like Apex Legends.

Given that the shotgun has only been in the game for two and a bit weeks, and the devs already have a mid-season update planned, it seems unlikely that a nerf will be implemented soon.

That could change if the player count falls off of a cliff and calls for change become louder, but we’ll have to wait and see on that front.