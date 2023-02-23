Warzone 2 expert unveils OP shotgun loadout with “destructive two-shot kill”

Warzone 2 guru JGOD has revealed a “broken” shotgun loadout that devastates enemies at close quarters with its “destructive two-shot kill”.

When it comes to the close-range meta in Warzone 2, the majority of players gravitate toward the game’s array of SMGs.

Whether it’s the Fennec 45, Lachmann Sub, or the Vaznev-9k, they all provide impressive mobility and solid damage output.

However, if you’re looking for the best TTK at close quarters, it may be time to switch to the shotgun category and check out a brand-new weapon that arrived in Season 2.

According to JGOD, this weapon is “broken” and its “destructive two-shot kill” is OP in the current meta, but you’ll need the perfect loadout to maximize its firepower.

Article continues after ad

Activison The KV Broadside is deadly at close quarters in WZ2.

Best KV Broadside loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Muzzle: Gunner D20

Gunner D20 Stock: VLK Stockless

VLK Stockless Bolt: Dashbolt 60

Dashbolt 60 Ammunition: 2 Gauge Dragon’s Breath

2 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Magazine: 25 Shell Drum

JGOD begins by mentioning that he doesn’t cover shotguns very often as they’re rarely part of the meta, but this time the KV Broadside has quickly established itself as a “broken” weapon.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Although he says it’s likely to get nerfed soon, the YouTuber reveals that at the moment, the shotgun has a “destructive two-shot kill”.

This is mainly down to the 2 Gauge Dragon’s Breath ammunition which gives this gun unmatched firepower at close quarters.

With one of the fastest TTKs in Warzone 2, the KV Broadside is a brilliant secondary if you’re running Overkill.

Topic starts at 3:12

While JGOD makes it very clear this is a “cheese” weapon that takes very little skill, it’s ideal for aggressive pushes into enclosed spaces like buildings.

Article continues after ad

It is essential you run Overkill though, as this shotgun only performs up close and loses all of its power at medium to long range.