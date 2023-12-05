Warzone devs promise smoke grenade nerf in MW3 integration

Call of Duty: Warzone developers, Raven Software, have promised a sizeable nerf to the meta smoke grenades in Warzone with the Modern Warfare 3 integration, after they dominated the top level of play and endgame situations for much of Al Mazrah’s lifespan.

Smoke grenades weren’t the most popular utility in the original iteration of Warzone, used sparingly across Verdansk, Caldera, Rebirth Island, and Fortune’s Keep in specific situations but never particularly extensively.

That changed drastically in Al Mazrah, where a lack of movement and fast TTK meant that rotating or looting your kills became far more difficult. As such, smoke grenades became imperative, especially towards the endgame where rotating with the circle wasn’t the easiest.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, with some major changes coming to the COD battle royale, the devs have revealed one thing that will be changing is the smoke meta.

Smoke grenade nerf in Warzone

With Urzikstan replacing Al Mazrah as the big map in Warzone, there are some huge changes coming to the game, giving players some entirely fresh new content and gameplay to dive into.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

This includes huge changes to contracts, a 100-player count on Urzikstan, and a stats reset among other things.

Article continues after ad

Not only that, but smoke grenades will be receiving an approximate 20% nerf, as confirmed by the developers in a creator call on Monday, December 4, just two days before the new Warzone launches.

Article continues after ad

As many players pointed out, though, this may not have been entirely necessary, as a large part of the smoke meta was due to the lack of movement in comparison to Modern Warfare 2019 and the new Modern Warfare 3.

That said, with players realizing how helpful smokes are, there will no doubt be some still utilizing them to their fullest and making the most of them, though we may see a return to the use of stun and flash grenades as well as Stims once the update drops.