Modern Warfare 2 players are in disbelief with one map’s layout

Three-lane maps are the standard layout for Call of Duty maps, so Modern Warfare 2 players couldn’t believe their eyes after loading into a one-lane map.

Modern Warfare 2019 received harsh criticism for its map layout. Deviating from other series entries, the game emphasized verticality and the use of doors. Modern Warfare 2 promised a return to Call of Duty’s roots, offering traditional map designs.

Unfortunately, MW2’s 6v6 map count took a hit, as Infinity Ward mysteriously removed Valderas Museum after appearing in the Beta. On the bright side, Infinity Ward teased two classic maps coming during Season 1.

Some players feel deceived by the Santa Sena Border Crossing map, which is anything but a traditional CoD map.

Activision After removing Valderas Museum, MW2’s 6v6 map count is down to 10.

MW2 players bash Santa Sena Border Crossing design

Reddit user osrs_dayz_simp shared a screenshot of the Santa Sena Border Crossing 6v6 map, saying, “You cannot be serious that this is one of the 11 base maps.”

Based on the image below, Santa Sena Border is unlike anything we have ever seen from a CoD map.

CcharlieINTEL painted a clearer picture for fans, giving a walkthrough.

The map is a long stretch of highway littered with cars for cover. So how does this differ from a familiar CoD environment? Three-lane maps, as they are referred to, feature three distinct lanes from your spawn to the opposing spawn.

Fans like this style because it breaks up games from becoming one giant disorganized free-for-all and provides a nice game flow. So as you can probably guess, they weren’t too pleased with this design.

One player responded, “All of the greatest and most replayable maps in CoD history are three-lane squares, so naturally, this is what IW puts into their game.”

A second player added, “A lot of people on here claim 3 lanes is boring, but it became the standard for a reason. It just f**king works.”

Hopefully, the nine other Modern Warfare 2 offerings resonate better with community members.