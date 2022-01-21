Vanguard Zombies players blast “unplayable” mode after January 20 update

CoD Vanguard’s Zombies hasn’t had the smoothest launch, with many players unhappy with the state of mode since it dropped. Now, after the mid-season update, the graphics are completely broken, leaving the mode “unplayable.”

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Vanguard Zombies. Ever since its launch, CoD players have criticized the lack of features and sup-par updates.

Even the addition of the classic Shi No Numa map wasn’t enough to salvage the mode’s reputation, with many fans calling it a “slap in the face.” However, it’s the bugs and glitches that seem to have caused the most frustration among the community.

Following the most recent update, the graphics in the mode are totally broken, making it incredibly difficult to even play.

The issue was highlighted in a post from Reddit user SecretlyHiddenSelf, which showed just how busted the visuals are currently. Even when the player was simply looking around, without any undead around, the mode was a graphical mess.

When the player looked up, their screen became overrun with crazy polygons where the sky should be. It continued when they look towards one of the many buildings, the structure was immediately consumed by the strange shapes.

Other players responded mentioning that they had also experienced graphical issues. “Something similar happened to me the other day on Xbox, couldn’t see the floor or anything just the buildings,” said one reply.

How to fix Vanguard Zombies graphics glitch

Thankfully, if you’re playing on PC there is an easy way to curb these issues and make Zombies run as intended. Players have noted that reverting your NVIDIA driver back to an older version seems to fix the visuals.

Here’s the quick and easy way to do it:

Head over to NVIDIA’s website Click on ‘drivers’ Input your PCs details Choose to download version 497.29

Once you do this, you should be good to start slaying Zombies without interruption.

If you don’t want to fiddle with your PCs setting, or you’re experiencing issues on consoles, then you will sadly have to wait for a patch to roll out. Sledgehammer are yet to comment on the glitch, but players should be able to expect a fix in the coming days.