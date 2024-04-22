Sker Ritual is delivering on what CoD Zombies can’t

For CoD fans who are fed up with the lack of attention being paid to the Zombies mode over the past few entries, Sker looks to be just the game to help.

Despite the positive reception at launch, MW Zombies continues to receive very little new content and has left its fans disappointed, frustrated, and looking for something to fill that void.

However, a new game called Sker Ritual is looking to be the CoD zombies replacement that these jaded fans need, as it takes the original formula of the mode and brings it to life in an updated, modern way.

The game is a wave-based, cooperative shooter that pits players against hordes of zombies as they look to upgrade their weapons, complete objectives, and try to get as far as they can.

According to the trailer, there is a variety of enemies that will come after the players, ranging from standard zombies to bigger monsters, which can be assumed to appear as people progress.

The entire experience looks to be very similar to how CoD Zombies was when it first appeared in games like World at War and the first Black Ops.

Now, a lot of what made MW Zombies so popular was how it took the original mechanics and evolved them in meaningful ways, but even if Sker Ritual looks to be resetting some of these gameplay changes, it’s still a new game that will certainly have new content.

It certainly seems like the CoD Zombies players are enjoying the game, as one prospective player said: “Big props to you guys for doing round-based better than recent CoD Zombies games.”

Even better, a free demo is available for the game on all platforms for anyone who may be on the fence about giving it a shot.