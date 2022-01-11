CoD Vanguard’s ranked mode reportedly arriving soon with WWII features

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s ranked mode may finally be set to launch in the near future, and it may even be familiar to veteran players as new reports imply it’s a direct copy of WWII’s popular system.

It’s been 67 days since Vanguard launched and even longer still since devs teased a “new level of ranked play support” would be rolled out. Despite teasing the latest competitive mode back in October, we’ve been left with radio silence on the matter ever since.

With pro players lashing out the lack of a third playlist fit for competitive and team owners slamming the lack of communication, it’s been a downward trend since launch.

Things could finally be set to change, however, if new reports hold true. Vanguard’s ranked component may finally be rolling out soon, according to prominent CoD insider ‘TheGhostOfHope.’

Competitive modes, Ranked Skill Divisions, visible Skill Ratings & rewards… sounds good to us. @CODLeague, you down? — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 29, 2021

“Can confirm that Vanguard will be getting ranked in the next few weeks,” they shared after hearing from a source on January 10.

Although no specific date was mentioned, this could align with the launch of Season 2. Set to release in early February, the next major CoD update follows close behind the first Call of Duty League event of the year. This makes it a likely target for the launch of ranked play.

Furthermore, the insider also implied Vanguard’s system will copy directly from WWII. As previously outlined, this means it’s safe to expect everything from skill divisions and visible skill ratings to unique competitive rewards.

WWII’s ranked functionality is often referred to as the highpoint in the CoD series. Mirroring the traditional competitive mode would be a return to form after years of either no ranked play or basic ‘League Play’ replacements.

It’s worth taking this information with a grain of salt for the time being, however. We’re yet to hear official word on plans for Vanguard’s ranked experience, nor have any Season 2 details emerged thus far.

With Vanguard viewership struggling worse than any CoD before it, there’s no telling if ranked will be able to salvage the latest release.