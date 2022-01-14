How to unlock Vanguard Zombies round-based mode: Shi No Numa

The mid-season Vanguard Zombies update is here, which has finally given players the option to play a classic round-based mode on Shi No Numa. Here is everything to know about unlocking the mode.

Vanguard Zombies released their mid-season update a bit earlier this year. Instead of doing it on “Day 115” (January 15), the team released it on January 11.

This gave fans their number-one wish: classic round-based Zombies gameplay. To make it better, it takes place on the beloved map Shi No Numa, within a section of Der Anfang.

However, players can’t just load directly into the classic mode. Instead, you need to complete a couple of objectives before being able to experience this nostalgia fun. But don’t worry, we’ll break down exactly how to unlock round-based Vanguard Zombies and how it works.

How to play Vanguard Zombies round-based Shi No Numa

As mentioned, playing the classic mode isn’t as simple as clicking a button and loading directly into the action. Players need to locate the “Void” portal, which will take you directly to the action.

Here are the steps to unlock the portal and round-based Vanguard Zombies:

Steps to unlock round-based Zombies

Launch Der Anfang on Vanguard Zombies. Complete the normal objectives until you can access Von List’s Office (Void portal). Once available, go to the “Void” portal in Von List’s Office and activate it. You will now be on Shi No Numa for round-based gameplay.

After completing all of these steps, you will now be in the void, which is the spawn room of Shi No Numa. Unfortunately, it isn’t a full remake like some players expected and you are only able to access the starting area of the map.

Nonetheless, it’s still giving players the chance to relive the normal fun they’re used to. Let’s take an in-depth look at how Shi No Numa really works in Vanguard.

How Vanguard Zombies round-based works

Shi No Numa, or the Void, is the new area where Zombies fans can play the typical action they are used to. There are no perks located here, but there is a Pack-a-Punch machine on the lower level.

If you need to return to Stalingrad to buy perks or upgrade artifacts then you must complete three rounds. After doing so, you will have the option to flee Shi No Numa and return back to the starting area of Der Anfang.

Once out, players will receive 5,000 essence to spend and can return at any time to continue playing the round-based game. If you go back in, you will again need to complete three more rounds before getting the option to leave.

Now that you know everything there is about Vanguard Zombies’ round-based Shi No Numa, give it a try yourself and see how many rounds you can survive.